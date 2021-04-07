CVCC fishing signs East Lincoln’s Mackey, Armstrong

The Catawba Valley Community College bass fishing team announces the first two anglers signed for its 2021-22 recruiting class.

East Lincoln High School anglers Brooke Armstrong and Cabe Mackey are joining the program and signed with the Red Hawks over the past week.

“I am excited about having Brooke and Cabe join us in the fall,” said CVCC bass fishing head coach Angela Mayo. “We have several current Red Hawk anglers who will be graduating. Brooke and Cabe — along with the other recruits — have some pretty big shoes to fill, but I have no doubt that they are all up to the task.”

Signing to compete on the bass fishing scene collegiately is a dream come true for Mackey.

“I love to fish, and I always have since I started,” Mackey said. “This means a lot to be on a team that is doing very well and for coach Mayo to believe in me. It’s an amazing feeling.”

Armstrong is thankful for the ability to get her education while also competing on the water.