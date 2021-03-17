 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
CVCC falls in ranked showdown with USC Salkehatchie
0 comments

CVCC falls in ranked showdown with USC Salkehatchie

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
A.J. Davis

Catawba Valley Community College's A.J. Davis, 30, looks to score while being guarded by USC Salkehatchie's Antwanique Walley, 15, during Tuesday's contest in Hickory. Davis finished with 23 points to lead the Red Hawks, who lost by an 81-74 final.

 Cody Dalton, Catawba Valley Athletics

In a battle of ranked Region 10 teams, the 18th-ranked Catawba Valley Community College women’s basketball team fell 81-74 at the hands of 11th-ranked USC Salkehatchie on Tuesday afternoon at the Tarlton Complex.

Forward A.J. Davis led the Red Hawks (8-3, 5-3 in Region 10) in Tuesday’s league contest with 23 points, while guards Makayla Weaver and Camari Jeter also reached double figures in scoring with 15 and 11 points, respectively.

CVCC scored on its first three positions of Tuesday’s Region 10 game against USC Salkehatchie (12-0, 8-0 in Region 10), taking a quick 6-0 lead.

USC Salkehatchie rallied to tie the game at 24-all in the second quarter, but the Red Hawks used an 11-0 lead to take a 43-35 lead at the halftime break. Davis led all scorers at the half with 17 points.

The Indians rallied once again during the third quarter, taking their first lead of the game — 51-50 — with 6:58 left in the quarter. CVCC and USC Salkehatchie traded the lead four times and tied once during third quarter.

However, missed lay ups down the stretch hurt CVCC, and forward Kelis Carmon — the lead’s leading scorer this season — fouled out 3:46 to go with CVCC down 67-66.

Lays up late push Indians into their largest lead of the game — 76-70 — with under a minute to go, and USC Salkehatchie was able to hold the advantage to seal the victory and remain unbeaten.

The CVCC women’s basketball team attempts to bounce back on Saturday when it returns to the court for another home conference contest — this time against Louisburg. Tipoff is set for 5 p.m. at the Tarlton Complex.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Rob Gronkowski makes up mind after threatening to leave Bucs, Tom Brady

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert