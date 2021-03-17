CVCC falls in ranked showdown with USC Salkehatchie

In a battle of ranked Region 10 teams, the 18th-ranked Catawba Valley Community College women’s basketball team fell 81-74 at the hands of 11th-ranked USC Salkehatchie on Tuesday afternoon at the Tarlton Complex.

Forward A.J. Davis led the Red Hawks (8-3, 5-3 in Region 10) in Tuesday’s league contest with 23 points, while guards Makayla Weaver and Camari Jeter also reached double figures in scoring with 15 and 11 points, respectively.

CVCC scored on its first three positions of Tuesday’s Region 10 game against USC Salkehatchie (12-0, 8-0 in Region 10), taking a quick 6-0 lead.

USC Salkehatchie rallied to tie the game at 24-all in the second quarter, but the Red Hawks used an 11-0 lead to take a 43-35 lead at the halftime break. Davis led all scorers at the half with 17 points.

The Indians rallied once again during the third quarter, taking their first lead of the game — 51-50 — with 6:58 left in the quarter. CVCC and USC Salkehatchie traded the lead four times and tied once during third quarter.

However, missed lay ups down the stretch hurt CVCC, and forward Kelis Carmon — the lead’s leading scorer this season — fouled out 3:46 to go with CVCC down 67-66.