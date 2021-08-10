CVCC Esports holding open house Wednesday

The Catawba Valley Community College Esports program will be hosting an open house for current and prospective CVCC students and their families on Wednesday from 4 to 5 p.m.

The open house will take place at the school’s new Esports Arena, which is located at the Student Center on CVCC’s main campus at 2550 US Highway 70 SE in Hickory.

Members of the Red Hawk Esports program and coaching staff will all be in attendance for the open house.

The CVCC Esports program, which was the first junior college Esports program established in North Carolina back in 2019, currently competes through the National Junior College Athletic Association Esports (NJCAAE) and PlayVS.

The Red Hawks compete in a number of game titles, including Rocket League, Fortnite, Valorant, Call of Duty, Madden, FIFA and more.

For more information on the open house, please contact Red Hawk Esports head coach Cody Dalton at cdalton880@cvcc.edu or call 828-327-7000 extension 4133.