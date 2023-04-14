The Catawba Valley Community College Esports program announces the return of its regional recruiting event for both high school and two-year colleges April 22-23 at the Tarlton Complex on CVCC's campus.

Last year, the Red Hawks became the first junior college to host such a recruiting event, which drew nearly 150 students from across the United States to compete in the Hickory area.

“We’re excited for the return of our Red Hawk Campus Series LAN Esports tournament after an incredibly successful inaugural event last spring,” said Catawba Valley Esports head coach Cody Dalton. “We expect that this year’s event will exceed last year’s results.”

This year’s tournament is once again in conjunction with the Stay Plugged In recruiting platform and will again feature the video games VALORANT, Rocket League and Super Smash Bros Ultimate.

Registration is $20 per person. Team passes are also available at a discounted price — $54 for a three-person Rocket League team and $90 for a five-person VALORANT team.

For more information about the tournament, visit www.staypluggedin.gg/events/cvcc-campus-series or contact Dalton at 828-327-7000, ext. 4133 or via email at cdalton880@cvcc.edu.