The Catawba Valley Community College Esports program competed in the Red Bull Campus Clutch Deep South qualifier undercard event on Nov. 5 at the Carolina Esports Hub in Charlotte. The Red Hawks' VALORANT team played against the University of Georgia during the tournament and scrimmaged against Appalachian State and UNC Greensboro. For more information on the Esports program at CVCC, contact head coach Cody Dalton at cdalton880@cvcc.edu or call 828-327-7000, extension 4133. Pictured, from left, are assistant coach Daniel Connor, Jesus Andrade-Chavez, Cristian Baquiax, Krillin Vang, Evan Petty, Omar Rueda-Vasquez and Dalton.
CVCC Esports competes in Red Bull Campus Clutch event
