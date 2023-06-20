Related to this story

Most Popular

LR's Brown garners SAC yearly award

LR's Brown garners SAC yearly award

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Lenoir-Rhyne’s Alexis Brown has been named the 2023 South Atlantic Conference Women’s Outdoor Track and Field Athlete of the…

Watch Now: Related Video

Weeding Out Weed! The NCAA Committee to Remove Marijuana From Banned Drug List