The Catawba Valley Community College Esports program will be hosting its second annual camp next week.

The Red Hawk Esports camp takes place June 26-29. There are two sessions at the camp — a morning session from 8 a.m. until noon for ages 7-12 and an afternoon session from 1-4 p.m. for ages 13 and older. Space is limited for each session.

This four-day camp will teach students about teamwork, leadership and strategies in several game titles, including Fortnite, Rocket League, VALORANT, Super Smash Bros Ultimate and more inside the Red Hawks’ Esports gaming arena.

Campers should have game account information (email address/password) with them on the first day of camp. The cost of the camp is $100, and proceeds from the camp benefit the Red Hawk Esports student fund.

For more information or to register, visit https://bit.ly/cvccesportscamp or contact CVCC Esports head coach Cody Dalton at cdalton880@cvcc.edu or 828-327-7000, ext. 4133.