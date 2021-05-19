CVCC duo earns Region 10 softball honors

A pair of Catawba Valley Community College softball players have been honored by Region 10 for their play on the diamond this spring.
Sophomore third baseman Alleigh Himes and freshman pitcher Cali Hinnant have both received conference honors with Hinnant being named first team All-Region 10 and Himes receiving second team All-Region 10 honors.
A right-handed pitcher from Suffolk, Virginia, Hinnant finished her first collegiate season with 220 strikeouts, which are currently fourth-most in the country in Division II.
She won 17 games and pitched 18 complete games, recording one save and tallying a 1.98 ERA in 169 2/3 innings pitched.
“I’m very excited and happy that I was selected first team All-Region, and I’m so proud of my teammate Alleigh,” Hinnant said. “I worked super hard to be the very best, and we all worked hard together as a team, which helped me be able to achieve the things I did this season.”
Himes, who is from Leland, finished her sophomore season as the team leader in batting average (.471), on-base percentage (.579) and slugging percentage (.913).
She recorded 49 hits, including nine doubles, three triples and a team-best 11 home runs. Himes was only one of 10 players in Region 10 who hit 10 or more home runs.
“It’s been a pleasure playing for Coach Bum (Josh Bumgarner), Coach Ty (Triplett) and Coach Anna (Hughey), and I just want to thank them for allowing me to play for them,” Himes said. “I really enjoyed playing at CVCC. This year was all about making history and having fun with all of the girls. Playing for the second-ever CVCC softball team has been a joy. Lastly, I just want to say if you ever feel like giving up don’t because there is so much more in life for you. If you want to achieve something, go for it. Don’t let anyone tell you different. Prove people wrong and get after what you love.”
Behind the play of Hinnant and Himes, the Red Hawks finished their season with 23 wins, including 12 in Region 10 West play.