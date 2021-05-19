CVCC duo earns Region 10 softball honors

“It’s been a pleasure playing for Coach Bum (Josh Bumgarner), Coach Ty (Triplett) and Coach Anna (Hughey), and I just want to thank them for allowing me to play for them,” Himes said. “I really enjoyed playing at CVCC. This year was all about making history and having fun with all of the girls. Playing for the second-ever CVCC softball team has been a joy. Lastly, I just want to say if you ever feel like giving up don’t because there is so much more in life for you. If you want to achieve something, go for it. Don’t let anyone tell you different. Prove people wrong and get after what you love.”