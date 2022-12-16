CVCC defeats Trojans in Region 10 opener

FAYETTEVILLE — The Catawba Valley Community College women’s basketball team earned its first win of the season on Wednesday, defeating conference opponent Fayetteville Tech 80-55 on the road.

Aniyah Vanhook paced the Red Hawks (1-2, 1-0 in Region 10) with a career-high 28 points, and both Madison Gibson-Blackwell and Ja’el Miller added 14 points each in the win for CVCC.

Catawba Valley got off to a quick start in Wednesday’s contest, taking a 21-1 lead against the Trojans after the first quarter of play. The Red Hawks eventually led 35-22 at the halftime break. Miller led all players with 11 points in the first half.

In the second half, Vanhook exploded for 21 of her 28 points, helping the Red Hawks pull away for good en route to the Region 10 victory.

The Catawba Valley Community College women’s basketball team returns to action on Monday for its conference home opener against Cape Fear. Tipoff is set for 1 p.m. at the Tarlton Complex. Admission is $5.

CVCC WOMEN'S BASKETBALL SCHEDULE THROUGH JANUARY

Dec. 19: vs. Cape Fear Community College, 1 p.m.

Jan. 7: vs. Lake Land College at Palm Beach State tournament, 3 p.m.

Jan. 7: vs. Bay College at Palm Beach State tournament, 5 p.m.

Jan. 15: vs. Central Carolina Community College, 2 p.m.

Jan. 18: at Louisburg College, 5 p.m.

Jan. 21: at Richard Bland College, 1 p.m.

Jan. 23: vs. Wake Tech, 5 p.m.

Jan. 25: vs. Fayetteville Tech, 5 p.m.

Jan. 28: vs. Bryant & Stratton College, 1 p.m.

Jan. 30: vs. Patrick and Henry Community College, 5:30 p.m.