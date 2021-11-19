CVCC crushes Crusaders 74-20 in season opener

The Catawba Valley Community College women’s basketball team successfully opened its 2021-22 season on Wednesday, defeating the visiting Belmont Abbey JV team 74-20 at the Tarlton Complex.

Essence Sumner led the Red Hawks with 17 points, while Astou Seck and Jordan Joyner also reached double figures in scoring with 14 and 13 points, respectively.

The Red Hawks (1-0) took a commanding 38-12 lead at halftime paced by 11 points from Sumner.

In the second half, Catawba Valley continued its offensive and defensive onslaught, extending its advantage with a 36-9 margin in the third and fourth quarters.

Joyner led the Red Hawks in the second half with nine points, while Seck added eight points.

The CVCC women’s basketball team returns to action on Friday, Dec. 3, for its conference opener on the road against USC Salkehatchie. Game time is set for 6 p.m. in Allendale, South Carolina.