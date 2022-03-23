CVCC cross country to hold information meetings

The Catawba Valley Community College cross country program will be holding two information meetings for interested runners in its first-year program.

These information meetings will take place on Thursday, March 31 and Monday, April 11. Both meetings will be held at 7 p.m. in CVCC’s Workforce Solution Center, Room 1097, located on the Catawba Valley Community College main campus in Hickory.

Runners and their families are welcome to come learn about this new Red Hawk cross country team and the academic programs offered at CVCC.

For more information, please contact Red Hawk cross country head coach Shawn Fountain at sfountain@cvcc.edu or call 828-327-7000 ext. 4463.