 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
CVCC clips Eagles on 'Sophomore Night'
0 Comments

CVCC clips Eagles on 'Sophomore Night'

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Catawba Valley Red Hawks

The Catawba Valley Community College women’s basketball team honored its departing sophomores during its regular-season home finale on Wednesday with a dominant 78-37 conference victory against Southwest Virginia at the Tarlton Complex.

Astou Seck paced the Red Hawks (16-6, 13-6 in Region 10) with 16 points, including four made 3-pointers. Jordan Joyner wasn’t far behind with 15 points, and Essence Sumner added 10 points.

Catawba Valley took a 21-11 lead after the first quarter of play, and the Red Hawks added to that lead by closing out the first half on 14-2 run to take a 38-20 halftime advantage.

CVCC continued its momentum during the third quarter. Leading 40-28, the Red Hawks reeled off 15 consecutive points to extend their lead on their way to a 13th conference win in 2021-22.

The Catawba Valley Community College women’s basketball team awaits its first-round opponent in the Region 10 tournament, which takes place next Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. The higher seeds will host each round of the event.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Base jumping duo ski off glacial cliff in epic, heart-stopping stunt

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

CVCC softball wins season opener
College

CVCC softball wins season opener

  • Updated

The Catawba Valley Community College softball team swept its season-opening doubleheader on Wednesday against the Montreat JV team at Hickory’…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert