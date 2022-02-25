CVCC clips Eagles on 'Sophomore Night'

The Catawba Valley Community College women’s basketball team honored its departing sophomores during its regular-season home finale on Wednesday with a dominant 78-37 conference victory against Southwest Virginia at the Tarlton Complex.

Astou Seck paced the Red Hawks (16-6, 13-6 in Region 10) with 16 points, including four made 3-pointers. Jordan Joyner wasn’t far behind with 15 points, and Essence Sumner added 10 points.

Catawba Valley took a 21-11 lead after the first quarter of play, and the Red Hawks added to that lead by closing out the first half on 14-2 run to take a 38-20 halftime advantage.

CVCC continued its momentum during the third quarter. Leading 40-28, the Red Hawks reeled off 15 consecutive points to extend their lead on their way to a 13th conference win in 2021-22.

The Catawba Valley Community College women’s basketball team awaits its first-round opponent in the Region 10 tournament, which takes place next Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. The higher seeds will host each round of the event.