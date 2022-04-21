CVCC beats Titans, wins 19th Region game

The Catawba Valley Community College baseball team earned a 10-2, seven-inning conference victory against visiting Guilford Tech at L.P. Frans Stadium on Wednesday afternoon.

With the win, the Red Hawks improve to 27-20 overall and 19-9 in Region 10 West division play.

Reece Landmark paced Catawba Valley on offense, driving in a team-high three RBIs. Walker Waters, Jack Stevens and Lane Rhodes also recorded a team-best two hits each — part of a 10-hit performance as a team for CVCC.

The Red Hawks took an early 1-0 lead in the second inning behind an RBI double from Rhodes, but the Titans immediately answered with two runs of their own in the top of the third inning, scoring on a sacrifice fly from Anthony Hausner and an RBI single by Clay Edmonson.

Catawba Valley powered back ahead for good with a four-run third inning, which included a two-run double by Stevens.

Landmark’s three-run home run powered a five-run sixth inning for the Red Hawks. Zack Summerville and Jackie Jimenez also recorded RBI doubles during the inning.

Walker Case earned the win for Catawba Valley, improving to 4-1 on the spring. He allowed three hits, two earned runs, two walks and struck out three batters.

Andrew Dye also pitched three innings for CVCC, striking out two. Noah Carter pitched the final inning for Catawba Valley, allowing one walk and striking out one Titans batter.

The Catawba Valley Community College baseball team returns to action this weekend for a three-game series against Gaston College.

The Red Hawks and Rhinos play a doubleheader on Saturday starting at 1 p.m. before finishing their series on Sunday with a single nine-inning game at noon.

Saturday’s doubleheader will also be Alumni Day, and Catawba Valley will celebrate the 10th anniversary of its 2012 World Series team and honor members of the squad who are in attendance.

For more information on alumni day, please contact head coach Marshall McDonald at mmcdonald@cvcc.edu or register at https://bit.ly/3MrkL3r.