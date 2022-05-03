CVCC bass fishing signs Tennessee product Roberts

The Catawba Valley Community College bass fishing team recently signed its first out-of-state recruit, adding Tennessee product Zeb Roberts to its fall 2022 roster.

Roberts officially signed with the Red Hawks during a ceremony held last week at Elizabethton High School (Tennessee).

“I am honored to become a member of the Red Hawk bass fishing team,” Roberts said. “I look forward to fishing, but also earning a degree from a great college. I will do my best to represent the college and fishing team well.”

CVCC bass fishing head coach Angela Mayo is excited to add Roberts to her program.

“Zeb is going to be a great addition to our team,” Mayo said. “He has had a very successful high school career, and we expect to see him continue to excel at the collegiate level.”

The Red Hawks bass fishing team currently ranks 17th in the latest Bass Pro Shops School of the Year standings — the team’s highest-ever ranking nationally. CVCC is also the top junior college on the list.

This year, the Red Hawks have four top-10 finishes in bass fishing tournaments, including a program-best finish of second.

Mayo said her program’s success has helped it gain attention and expand its recruiting efforts.

“The Red Hawk team has worked hard to be one of the top programs in the county and to be able to draw top out-of-state recruits to our school is testament to their hard work and dedication,” Mayo said. “We also could not have reached this point without the tremendous support from our president Dr. Garrett Hinshaw, athletic director Nick Schroeder and the entire Red Hawk Nation.”

For more information on the bass fishing team at Catawba Valley Community College, visit www.gocvcc.com or contact Mayo at amayo095@cvcc.edu.