CVCC bass fishing signs Mooresville product Hammond

MOORESVILLE — The Catawba Valley Community College bass fishing program has added Langtree Charter Academy’s Will Hammond as its first recruit to the 2022-23 class.

Hammond recently signed with the Red Hawks during a special ceremony held at Langtree Charter Academy.

“I’m really excited to fish with a great group of people, and the ability to see some different places and catch some fish in the process is a huge privilege and I’m super excited to do it at CVCC,” Hammond said.

Catawba Valley head bass fishing coach Angela Mayo is excited to add Hammond to her nationally-ranked program.

“We are excited to have Will be a part of Red Hawk Nation,” Mayo said. “He is a talented angler and I have no doubt that he will be an asset to our program.”

Hammond learned about Red Hawks program through two of its former anglers — Adam Seagle and Jeremy Dellinger, who signed this past summer with Erskine.

“I’m really good friends with Adam and Jeremy,” Hammond said. “They got me in touch with Coach Mayo, and it went up from there.”