 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
CVCC bass fishing signs Mooresville product Hammond
0 Comments

CVCC bass fishing signs Mooresville product Hammond

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Will Hammond

Langtree Charter Academy senior Will Hammond recently signed his national letter of intent to join the Catawba Valley Community College bass fishing team beginning in 2022. Seated, from left, are his mother Jennifer, Will and his father Kevin. On the back row are CVCC assistant bass fishing coach John Mayo and head coach Angela Mayo.

 Photo courtesy of Catawba Valley Athletics

MOORESVILLE — The Catawba Valley Community College bass fishing program has added Langtree Charter Academy’s Will Hammond as its first recruit to the 2022-23 class.

Hammond recently signed with the Red Hawks during a special ceremony held at Langtree Charter Academy.

“I’m really excited to fish with a great group of people, and the ability to see some different places and catch some fish in the process is a huge privilege and I’m super excited to do it at CVCC,” Hammond said.

Catawba Valley head bass fishing coach Angela Mayo is excited to add Hammond to her nationally-ranked program.

“We are excited to have Will be a part of Red Hawk Nation,” Mayo said. “He is a talented angler and I have no doubt that he will be an asset to our program.”

Hammond learned about Red Hawks program through two of its former anglers — Adam Seagle and Jeremy Dellinger, who signed this past summer with Erskine.

“I’m really good friends with Adam and Jeremy,” Hammond said. “They got me in touch with Coach Mayo, and it went up from there.”

Hammond joins a Catawba Valley Community College bass fishing team that ranks 32nd in the latest Bass Pro Shops School of the Year standings — the highest-ranking junior college program.

The Red Hawks currently feature 12 anglers from across the Catawba Valley area and compete in tournaments across the entire Southeastern United States.

For more information about the Red Hawks bass fishing program, contact Angela Mayo at amayo095@cvcc.edu or call 828-612-7940.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Here's how much Olympic athletes get from their country for taking home the gold

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert