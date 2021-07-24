CVCC bass fishing signs Carson product Bauer

The Catawba Valley Community College bass fishing team added to its 2021-22 recruiting class on Thursday, signing Jesse C. Carson standout Ben Bauer.

Bauer, who has been fishing since age 4 and participating in fishing tournaments since age 7, is excited to join the nationally-ranked Red Hawks.

“It’s exciting,” Bauer said of signing on Thursday. “I’m sure I’m going to learn more about the sport. Just being at a college that has so much to offer and so many trades — I love being a part of it.”

Bauer is a two-time B.A.S.S. youth division champion, winning titles in the seventh and eighth grade at China Grove Middle School before moving up to the high school level as an eighth grader.

He went on to win a state championship in the B.A.S.S. high school division as a ninth grader at Carson High School in 2018 before finishing in fifth place in the state during his junior and senior seasons.

Bauer discovered the CVCC bass fishing team through his father Bob, who is the state youth director for B.A.S.S. in North Carolina.