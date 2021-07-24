CVCC bass fishing signs Carson product Bauer

The Catawba Valley Community College bass fishing team added to its 2021-22 recruiting class on Thursday, signing Jesse C. Carson standout Ben Bauer.
Bauer, who has been fishing since age 4 and participating in fishing tournaments since age 7, is excited to join the nationally-ranked Red Hawks.
“It’s exciting,” Bauer said of signing on Thursday. “I’m sure I’m going to learn more about the sport. Just being at a college that has so much to offer and so many trades — I love being a part of it.”
Bauer is a two-time B.A.S.S. youth division champion, winning titles in the seventh and eighth grade at China Grove Middle School before moving up to the high school level as an eighth grader.
He went on to win a state championship in the B.A.S.S. high school division as a ninth grader at Carson High School in 2018 before finishing in fifth place in the state during his junior and senior seasons.
Bauer discovered the CVCC bass fishing team through his father Bob, who is the state youth director for B.A.S.S. in North Carolina.
Last month, Ben and his family met with Red Hawks bass fishing head coach Angela Mayo and assistant coach John Mayo — who they already had known through fishing — during one of Catawba Valley’s tournaments on Lay Lake to gauge Ben’s interest in joining their program.
“I’ve always wanted to fish for a college,” Ben said. “I was going to try to get into it, but my goal wasn’t necessarily to go to college for fishing until I learned about CVCC. I learned more about this program and how everyone fishes at every tournament and how it’s more inclusive.”
Mayo is thrilled to add Bauer to her growing Red Hawk bass fishing program.
“I have known Ben and his family for a long time, and we are excited about having him join our program,” Mayo said. “He is a great addition to a very strong freshmen class.”
Bauer joins an extremely talented 2021-22 CVCC bass fishing recruiting class that includes six local anglers — Freedom High School’s Hunter Keller, Daniel Brackett and Wes Smith; East Lincoln High School’s Brooke Armstrong and Cabe Mackey; and Bethlehem angler Carson Eckard.
All seven of these anglers are a part of a Red Hawk bass fishing program that finished its second-ever season as the highest-ranked junior college nationally in the final Bass Pro Shops School of the Year standings and the 17th-ranked bass fishing program overall in the nation.