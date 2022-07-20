CVCC bass fishing ranked 18th in ACA preseason poll

The Catawba Valley Community College bass fishing program has been ranked inside the top 20 for the second straight year by the Association of Collegiate Anglers (ACA).

The Red Hawks are ranked 18th for the second straight year in the ACA preseason poll, which is voted on by top coaches, schools, media personnel and fishing industry personalities with experiences in college fishing.

“For such a young program to be recognized as a top 20 team is amazing,” said Catawba Valley head bass fishing coach Angela Mayo. “Our anglers have put in a lot of hard work and dedication to get us where we are, and I give all the credit to them. It has truly been my pleasure to work with them these past three years and to watch them grow into the confident young men that they are today.”

Catawba Valley finished its 2021-22 season ranked 15th in the nation in the final Bass Pro Shops School of the Year standings — the highest final ranking in program history.

The Red Hawks competed in all three ACA events last season, earning more than 4,700 points combined from those tournaments. This made up nearly half of CVCC’s final season points total.

Next spring, CVCC will also have a chance to compete in the 2023 BoatUS Collegiate Bass Fishing Championship, which takes place just 2 1/2 hours away on Lake Hartwell in Anderson, South Carolina May 25-26.

Heading into the 2022-23 competition season, Mayo has some higher goals and expectations for her group of Red Hawk anglers.

“I would love to see the Red Hawks break in to the top 10 this coming year,” Mayo said. “We have so much support for this program here at CVCC — from our President Dr. Garrett Hinshaw, our AD Nick Schroeder, our CVCC Foundation members and the entire fishing community. I want to continue to build on what we have started here and have a program that the entire Red Hawk Nation is proud to be a part of.”

The Catawba Valley Community College bass fishing team returns to the waters Sept. 2-4 for the 2022 Strike King Bassmaster College Series National Championship on Winyah Bay in South Carolina.