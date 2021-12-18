CVCC baseball team announces 2022 captains

The Catawba Valley Community College baseball program has announced its captains for the spring 2022 season.

Pitchers Chance Daquila and Andrew Dye, catcher Lane Rhodes and outfielder Zack Summerville were all voted by their teammates as captains.

“Our program is built off of people. We believe that the person has to be better than the player. In the instance of these four individuals that is definitely the case,” said CVCC head baseball coach Paul Rozzelle. “We had a great group of leaders last year, but I really believe strongly in what these four can do. They were voted on by their peers.”

A right-hander from Mount Pleasant, Daquila appeared in 10 games last season, including five starts. He went 3-0 on the mound with 30 strikeouts and a 3.60 ERA this past spring, and he recently signed with Campbell to continue his athletic and academic careers next fall.

Dye, who is a right-handed pitcher from Vilas, appeared in 13 games last season for the Red Hawks, including 10 starts. He led Catawba Valley in both wins (eight) and strikeouts (81) to go with a 2.43 ERA.

Rhodes, who hails from Fuquay-Varina, played in seven games last season, tallying eight hits including a double and a home run.