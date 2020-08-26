CVCC baseball team announces 2020 fall schedule

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Hickory Daily Record, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Catawba Valley Community College baseball program has announced its fall 2020 schedule.

The Red Hawks have scheduled 15 scrimmages, which follow the protocol set forth by the National Junior College Athletic Association in its Plan of Action due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re excited to get back to some baseball and see our guys competing,” said CVCC head baseball coach Paul Rozzelle. “We had to make a lot of changes due to NCAA schools not being able to play outside competition, but it’s OK. We adapt and overcome, which seems to be the mantra for 2020. It’s time for the student-athletes to get back to competing in the sport they love while working towards their degree. We are excited to get started.”

CVCC’s fall baseball schedule starts on Sept. 19 with a home doubleheader against the Charlotte Megastars and 5-Star Fayetteville.

Of the 11 scrimmage dates, the Red Hawks are home at Henkel-Alley Field for eight of them, including Sept. 20 against 5-Star Carolina, Sept. 26 versus Cleveland Community College, Oct. 3 and Oct. 17 versus Caldwell Community College and Oct. 4 against Dry Pond.