CVCC baseball splits midweek doubleheader with Pioneers

The Catawba Valley Community College baseball team split its midweek doubleheader with visiting Spartanburg Methodist on Tuesday at Henkel-Alley Field.

Game 1: Catawba Valley 3, Spartanburg Methodist 1

The Red Hawks used a three-run fifth inning to push past the Pioneers for the two-run win in Game 1 of the set on Tuesday.

Catawba Valley capitalized on a Sam Walker fielder’s choice RBI, a Spartanburg Methodist error and a Zack Summerville RBI single to pull ahead for good in the contest.

On the mound, Red Hawk starter Walker Case improved to 3-0 on the season. He allowed five hits, one unearned run and struck out four batters.

Jonah Milchuck earned his third save of the spring. He finished out the final two innings of the contest and gave up one hit, walked two batters and struck out three to seal the CVCC win.

Game 2: Spartanburg Methodist 11, Catawba Valley 5

The Pioneers overcame a 2-1 deficit in the third inning by scoring eight runs in the fourth and fifth innings and pull away from the Red Hawks in Game 2 of the set on Tuesday.

Zack Summerville led Catawba Valley in the contest with three hits and two runs scored, Juan Moreno added two hits and an RBI and Cole Cunningham and Jose Vargas also drove in one run each.

The Catawba Valley Community College baseball team returns to action this weekend for a conference series at Southwest Virginia. The Red Hawks and Eagles play a doubleheader on Saturday starting at 1 p.m. before finishing the series on Sunday with a single game at noon.