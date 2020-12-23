CVCC baseball ranked No. 17 by CB Newspaper

The Catawba Valley Community College baseball program received an early Christmas gift when College Baseball Newspaper announced it ranked the Red Hawks No. 17 in its preseason poll.

The poll, which was released on Wednesday, ranks the top 20 National Junior College Athletic Association Division II baseball programs in the country.

The Red Hawks are coming off a pandemic-shortened 2020 season in which they went 12-5 overall, including 7-2 in Region 10 play.

“Preseason rankings are indicators of last year’s successes,” said CVCC head baseball coach Paul Rozzelle. “They have nothing to do with this year, but it’s nice that the program’s track record for success is being recognized.”

Despite its season being shortened, CVCC ended its 2020 campaign with top-10 rankings nationally in nine offensive categories and seven pitching categories.

This is the eighth straight year that the Red Hawks baseball program has been ranked in a preseason poll and the first time since 2016 that it’s been placed on the Collegiate Baseball Newspaper preseason poll.

For a complete look at the NJCAA Division II poll, visit www.baseballnews.com.