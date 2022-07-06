CVCC baseball program holding youth camp next week

The Catawba Valley Community College baseball program will be holding a kids camp next week.

The camp is available for children ages 6-12, and it will take place from 9 a.m. until noon each day at the Hickory American Legion Fairgrounds in Newton.

Members of the CVCC baseball staff will lead the camp, which will teach basic skills, including but not limited to throwing, hitting, fielding, base running, pitching and catching.

The cost of the camp is $100 and can be paid in cash or check. Checks can be made out to "CVCC Baseball."

For more information or to register, please contact Catawba Valley head baseball coach Marshall McDonald at mmcdonald@cvcc.edu.