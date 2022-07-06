 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

CVCC baseball program holding youth camp next week

  • Updated
  • 0
Catawba Valley Red Hawks

The Catawba Valley Community College baseball program will be holding a kids camp next week.

The camp is available for children ages 6-12, and it will take place from 9 a.m. until noon each day at the Hickory American Legion Fairgrounds in Newton.

Members of the CVCC baseball staff will lead the camp, which will teach basic skills, including but not limited to throwing, hitting, fielding, base running, pitching and catching.

The cost of the camp is $100 and can be paid in cash or check. Checks can be made out to "CVCC Baseball."

For more information or to register, please contact Catawba Valley head baseball coach Marshall McDonald at mmcdonald@cvcc.edu.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Serena Williams loses to Harmony Tan in first-round Wimbledon match

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert