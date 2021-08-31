CVCC baseball players volunteer, gain perspective at D3Day Camp

Members of the Catawba Valley Community College baseball team volunteered their time this past Saturday during the Disability Dream & Do (D3Day) baseball camp hosted by six local Rotary Clubs and the Hickory Crawdads at L.P. Frans Stadium.
D3Day Camp was created by Dave Clark and Doug Cornfield. Clark is the only pitcher in professional sports history to pitch on crutches, and Cornfield is a former NCAA medal-winning runner at the University of Georgia who had a child born with no arms.
The duo wanted to create an event that would allow professional baseball players — and in this case collegiate baseball players — to interact with children with special needs in various drills and compete in sports with no limitations.
“We are always looking for opportunities for our players to grow as people,” said CVCC head baseball coach Paul Rozzelle. “We feel strongly that as we push the person forward, the player always follows. This camp was a great opportunity for some of our guys to get out there and have an impact on the community while providing some perspective on the blessings they have to play and pursue their own field of dreams.”
Red Hawk baseball players participated with campers at hitting and fielding stations at the D3Day Camp, working with special needs children and adults of all ages.
“It’s a blessing because we could be in their shoes,” said Catawba Valley sophomore outfielder Garrison Bridges. “We’re honored to be out here and thankful to be able to share the game of baseball with each one of them and showing them that stuff that people think that they can’t do they can. I’ve had a smile on my face all day long. I’ve really enjoyed this.”
Red Hawks sophomore catcher Max Hundley also thoroughly enjoyed his experience with the D3Day Camp.
“It’s been really fun seeing all of the smiles on faces,” Hundley said. “It’s a great time. I think the kids had a great time. Everything went smooth. This has been an eye opener. It could be any of us out here without the ability to play baseball. It makes you appreciate baseball a little bit more. It shows you to not to take anything for granted and to be appreciative of every second you get.”
The two-hour camp was filled with laughs, smiles and fun activities, but it gave many, including Red Hawks pitcher Andrew Dye, a new perspective on the game of baseball and life.
“It was great being able to spend time with kids in the community and playing American’s National pastime,” Dye said. “Oftentimes it gets pretty easy being able to take for granted the opportunity to actually play baseball. It’s also important to be able to give back. That’s really what baseball is all about.”
Catawba Valley pitcher Noah Carter took so much away from Saturday’s event that he will channel into his own personal work ethic heading into the fall preseason and spring season.
“It was humbling to meet all of the kids and to see that no matter what they are going through they still love the game and still had fun playing it,” Carter said. “It reminded me not to take any day for granted. Being at CVCC, we really need to push ourselves every day, but also realize we have the opportunity to jump on a baseball field every day and get better. I think that really pushed me to take every day as an advantage from here on out for the rest of the preseason, utilize it and get ready for the spring.”
The Catawba Valley baseball team starts its fall preseason on Saturday, Sept. 25 at Campbell University against Fayetteville Tech and Florence-Darlington Tech. The Red Hawks hold their first home fall scrimmage on Sunday, Sept. 26 at 4 p.m. at Henkel-Alley Field at the Hickory American Legion Fairgrounds.