CVCC baseball players volunteer, gain perspective at D3Day Camp

Red Hawks sophomore catcher Max Hundley also thoroughly enjoyed his experience with the D3Day Camp.

“It’s been really fun seeing all of the smiles on faces,” Hundley said. “It’s a great time. I think the kids had a great time. Everything went smooth. This has been an eye opener. It could be any of us out here without the ability to play baseball. It makes you appreciate baseball a little bit more. It shows you to not to take anything for granted and to be appreciative of every second you get.”

The two-hour camp was filled with laughs, smiles and fun activities, but it gave many, including Red Hawks pitcher Andrew Dye, a new perspective on the game of baseball and life.

“It was great being able to spend time with kids in the community and playing American’s National pastime,” Dye said. “Oftentimes it gets pretty easy being able to take for granted the opportunity to actually play baseball. It’s also important to be able to give back. That’s really what baseball is all about.”

Catawba Valley pitcher Noah Carter took so much away from Saturday’s event that he will channel into his own personal work ethic heading into the fall preseason and spring season.