CVCC baseball players Daquila, Vargas sign with 4-year programs

Catawba Valley Community College baseball players Chance Daquila and Jose Vargas signed to continue their academic and athletic careers at four-year programs last week.

A 6-foot-2 right-handed pitcher from Mount Pleasant, Daquila signed with Campbell University. Daquila went 3-0 this past spring with 30 strikeouts and a 3.60 ERA in 25 innings pitched.

Vargas, who is a 5-10 infielder from Harrisburg by way of the Dominican Republic, signed with Grambling State. Vargas tallied a .244 batting average with 10 hits and nine RBIs this past spring in 21 games.

Both Daquila and Vargas were part of a Red Hawks baseball program that went 41-13 this past spring, including 24-2 in conference play.