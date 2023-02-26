The Catawba Valley Community College baseball team earned a sweep in its Region 10 West Division opener on Friday against Wake Tech at Henkel-Alley Field.

With the victories, the Red Hawks improve to 6-6 overall and 2-0 in Region 10 West Division play.

Game 1: Catawba Valley 14, Wake Tech 6 (eight innings)

The Red Hawks used a six-run third inning to power ahead of the Eagles on their way to a run-rule victory in Game 1 of the series.

Connor Bradley and Carter Lindsay led the way for Catawba Valley with three RBIs each. Both Bradley and Lindsay connected with home runs during the sixth inning.

Jack Stevens, John Dippold, Sam Stowe and Elec Yount added two hits each for CVCC on offense.

On the mound, Red Hawk starting pitcher Trace Baker improved to 2-2 on the season. Baker allowed five hits, three runs (two earned), one walk and struck out two batters in six innings of work.

Game 2: Catawba Valley 9, Wake Tech 3 (seven innings)

The Red Hawks answered every score by the Eagles in Game 2 to earn a six-run victory in Friday’s finale.

After giving up a solo home run during the first inning, Catawba Valley scored four runs in the bottom of the first, including RBI singles from Tate Abbott and Connor Bradley.

Down 4-1 through three complete innings, Wake Tech scored two runs in the top of the fourth inning, but Catawba Valley once again answered with two runs of their own, including a two-run single by Carter Lindsay.

The Red Hawks added three insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, including RBI singles from Jack Stevens and Lindsay, to help close out the doubleheader sweep.

Aiden Cannady added two RBIs in the Game 2 win for CVCC.

Red Hawk starting pitcher Alex Rodriguez earned his first win of the spring. Rodriguez allowed four hits, one earned run and struck out two batters in four innings.

Catawba Valley pitchers J.D. Lewis and Aiken Minton closed the door for good against the Eagles, retiring the final nine Wake Tech batters by strikeout during the final three innings.

The Catawba Valley Community College baseball team completes its three-game weekend conference series with Wake Tech today with a single nine-inning game at Henkel-Alley Field. First pitch is set for noon.