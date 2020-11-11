CVCC baseball names captains for 2021 season

The Catawba Valley Community College baseball program has announced its five captains for the 2021 season.

Pitchers Chance Daquila and Elijah Carr and outfielders Jackson Brown, Brett Eurey and Malik Stephens were all voted on as captains by their teammates as the Red Hawks prepare for the 2021 season.

“We talk a lot in our program about how the person needs to be greater than the player, and these young men exemplify this,” said CVCC baseball head coach Paul Rozzelle. “It is an extremely special opportunity to get to coach young men like this, and it’s not something myself or our staff take lightly. I am excited to watch them lead through example.”

The Red Hawks recently wrapped up their fall 2020 baseball preseason in preparation for their 2021 season to start in February.

The CVCC baseball program finished a pandemic-shortened 2020 season with a 12-5 overall record, including a 7-2 mark in Region 10 games.