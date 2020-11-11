 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
CVCC baseball names captains for 2021 season
0 comments
top story

CVCC baseball names captains for 2021 season

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Catawba Valley baseball captains

Pictured, from left, are Catawba Valley Community College baseball players Chance Daquila, Jackson Brown, Elijah Carr, Brett Eurey and Malik Stephens. The five players were voted on as captains by their teammates as the Red Hawks prepare for the 2021 season.

 Photo courtesy of Catawba Valley Athletics

The Catawba Valley Community College baseball program has announced its five captains for the 2021 season.

Pitchers Chance Daquila and Elijah Carr and outfielders Jackson Brown, Brett Eurey and Malik Stephens were all voted on as captains by their teammates as the Red Hawks prepare for the 2021 season.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“We talk a lot in our program about how the person needs to be greater than the player, and these young men exemplify this,” said CVCC baseball head coach Paul Rozzelle. “It is an extremely special opportunity to get to coach young men like this, and it’s not something myself or our staff take lightly. I am excited to watch them lead through example.”

The Red Hawks recently wrapped up their fall 2020 baseball preseason in preparation for their 2021 season to start in February.

The CVCC baseball program finished a pandemic-shortened 2020 season with a 12-5 overall record, including a 7-2 mark in Region 10 games.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Barry Alvarez discusses return of Big Ten football

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert