CVCC baseball loses to USC Lancaster, softball swept by Surry

The Catawba Valley Community College baseball and softball teams were a combined 0-3 during home games on Thursday. CVCC’s baseball team lost 12-7 to nonconference USC Lancaster at Henkel-Alley Field at the Hickory American Legion Fairgrounds, while the Red Hawks’ softball squad lost two games to Region 10 foe Surry Community College at Highland Recreation Center, falling by final scores of 5-3 and 5-0.

CVCC’s baseball team fell to 29-24 after being outhit 10-7 and committing three errors. Sean Seale led the Red Hawks with two hits, while Kyle Raynor, Javier Rojas, Sam Walker, Jordan Spearman and Jose Vargas finished with one apiece.

In Game 1 of the softball doubleheader, the Red Hawks (33-9, 16-9 Region 10) got three hits from Kiana Mullner, with Kaylee Yoder, Jessica Cannon, Emma Kuproski, Cali Hinnant and Carson Hudgins notching one apiece. CVCC added six hits in Game 2 as Grace Andrews registered two and Kuproski, Hinnant, Mullner and Hudgins each had one.

CVCC’s baseball team hosts a doubleheader against Southwest Virginia today at 1 p.m., with the teams also scheduled to play a single game on Sunday at noon. Meanwhile, the Red Hawks’ softball squad hosts a twin bill against Camp Community College today at noon before playing two games against Bryant & Stratton on Sunday beginning at 11 a.m.