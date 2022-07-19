 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CVCC baseball hosting prospect camp on Aug. 6

  • Updated
  • 0
Catawba Valley Red Hawks

The Catawba Valley Community College baseball program is hosting a prospect camp on Saturday, Aug. 6 at Henkel-Alley Field at the Hickory American Legion Fairgrounds in Newton.

Registration for the camp starts at 8 a.m. The camp, which is for rising high school freshmen through 2022 high school graduates and college transfers, starts at 9 a.m. and continues until 4 p.m.

Sessions include a showcase from 9 a.m. until noon, bullpens from noon until 1 p.m. and a scrimmage from 1-4 p.m.

The cost of the prospect camp is $175 for two-way players, $150 for position players and $100 for pitchers only.

College coaches will be in attendance, and lunch will be provided.

For more information or to register, please contact Catawba Valley head baseball coach Marshall McDonald at mmcdonald@cvcc.edu.

Tags

