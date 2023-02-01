CVCC baseball announces coaching staff changes

The Catawba Valley Community College baseball program announces two coaching changes heading into the 2023 spring season.

Kris Harvey, who served as Associate Head Coach and Pitching Coordinator for the Red Hawks for the past eight years, is stepping down from his position to pursue other opportunities outside of baseball.

“These past eight years at CVCC have been some of the best in my baseball career,” Harvey said. “I will miss every player and coach dearly. However, I have an opportunity for a job outside of baseball to grow my career and get to spend more time with my family. I wish everyone the best and want to thank Dr. (Garrett) Hinshaw, Nick Schroeder and Paul Rozzelle for the opportunity to come on staff in 2015.”

Catawba Valley head baseball coach Marshall McDonald is thankful to Harvey for his time and dedication to the program.

“I want to first thank Kris for everything he has done for CVCC over the past eight years,” McDonald said. “Between our times as assistants together under Paul Rozzelle to this past year where he helped me exponentially in my journey of becoming a head coach, he has been a huge part of this program's growth and success. I wish him well in his next life journey and he will be missed.”

While one Harvey departs the Red Hawks baseball program, another Harvey is replacing him.

Former Major League All-Star pitcher Bryan Harvey is joining the Red Hawks’ staff this spring as the program’s volunteer pitching coach.

“I am excited to join the staff this spring and help these kids out,” Bryan Harvey said. “I always enjoyed passing on the knowledge that I have received over the years and look forward to working with these young men.”

McDonald is thrilled to add a veteran of the game of baseball like Bryan Harvey to his staff.

“I am excited to add Bryan to the staff for this spring,” McDonald said. “His knowledge and experience in the game is rivaled by no one. He will be a great asset in helping us move forward in every aspect.”

The Red Hawk baseball program kicks off its 2023 spring season next Wednesday on the road against Spartanburg Methodist in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

The home opener for the Catawba Valley baseball program is Friday, Feb. 10, at Henkel-Alley Field against rival Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute.