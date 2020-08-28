CVCC at the top after first day on Lake Hartwell

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Hickory Daily Record, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LAKE HARTWELL, S.C. — The Catawba Valley Community College bass fishing team had its best performance in program history on Thursday during the first day of the 2020 Carhartt Bassmaster College Series on Lake Hartwell.

The Red Hawks finished ranked in first and second place in a field of 115 boaters during the first day of the event.

Second-year CVCC bass fishing head coach Angela Mayo said Thursday’s performance by her anglers is a product of dedication to their craft.

“The Red Hawk anglers have worked hard during practice this week,” Mayo said. “August is typically a really tough time to fish because the water is hot and the fish are not very active. These guys kept their heads down and found a couple of good patterns that held up for them today. If they can do it again tomorrow, we have a good chance of having a couple of teams qualify for the B.A.S.S. College National Championship.”

The Red Hawk tandem of Lane Bailey and Adam Seagle held the lead for a majority of Thursday afternoon’s weigh-in after recording a three-fish total of 10 pounds, 5 ounces.

However, Catawba Valley teammates Jeremy Dellinger and Nathan Smith would best their fellow CVCC anglers and the entire field with an impressive three-fish catch of 11 pounds, 9 ounces.