CVCC at the top after first day on Lake Hartwell
CVCC at the top after first day on Lake Hartwell

  • Updated
  • 0
Jeremy Dellinger

Catawba Valley Community College angler Jeremy Dellinger holds up two fish following day one of the 2020 Carhartt Bassmaster College Series Thursday on Lake Hartwell in South Carolina. Following the opening day of the three-day tournament, which ends today, the Red Hawks' Dellinger and Nathan Smith were leading the 151-boat field with a three-fish total of 11 pounds, 9 ounces.

 Chris Mitchell/Bassmaster.com

LAKE HARTWELL, S.C. — The Catawba Valley Community College bass fishing team had its best performance in program history on Thursday during the first day of the 2020 Carhartt Bassmaster College Series on Lake Hartwell.

The Red Hawks finished ranked in first and second place in a field of 115 boaters during the first day of the event.

Second-year CVCC bass fishing head coach Angela Mayo said Thursday’s performance by her anglers is a product of dedication to their craft.

“The Red Hawk anglers have worked hard during practice this week,” Mayo said. “August is typically a really tough time to fish because the water is hot and the fish are not very active. These guys kept their heads down and found a couple of good patterns that held up for them today. If they can do it again tomorrow, we have a good chance of having a couple of teams qualify for the B.A.S.S. College National Championship.”

The Red Hawk tandem of Lane Bailey and Adam Seagle held the lead for a majority of Thursday afternoon’s weigh-in after recording a three-fish total of 10 pounds, 5 ounces.

However, Catawba Valley teammates Jeremy Dellinger and Nathan Smith would best their fellow CVCC anglers and the entire field with an impressive three-fish catch of 11 pounds, 9 ounces.

Two more Red Hawk tandems also placed inside the top 100 of the 151-boat field, including Caleb Lonca and Justin Eggers in 34th place with a three-fish total of 5 pounds, 3 ounces and the duo of Spencer Black and Lucas Oliver tied for 81st place with a three-fish tally of 3 pounds, 8 ounces.

Combined, the four Red Hawk teams caught 12 fish that weighed a total of 31 pounds, 3 ounces.

Day two of the 2020 Carhartt Bassmaster College Series on Lake Hartwell took place on Friday.

The top 12 finishers after two days of competition advance to today's third and final day as well as qualify for the 2020 Carhartt Bassmaster College National Championship, which takes place Oct. 29-31 on Harris Chain of Lakes in Leesburg, Florida.

Tags

