CVCC anglers record two top-10 finishes on Clemson Trail

OCONEE, S.C. — The Catawba Valley Community College bass fishing team recorded a pair of top-10 finishes on Sunday during the Clemson Fall Team Trail tournament on Lake Keowee.

Red Hawk anglers Carson Eckard and Justin Eggers finished in fourth place at the event, missing the tournament victory by one-quarter pound. They caught five bass weighing 11.04 pounds.

Catawba Valley teammates Caleb Lonca and Grant Harris weren’t far behind, catching nearly 10 pounds of bass to finish in seventh place.

The Red Hawks had four teams compete at the tournament, including the tandem of Wes Smith and Cabe Mackey.

Catawba Valley’s Hunter Keller also competed at the event, recording a five-fish limit despite competing individually.

Next up for the Catawba Valley Community College bass fishing team is the North Carolina B.A.S.S. state qualifier, which takes place Nov. 21 on Lake Norman.

The top finishing team from the event qualifies for the 2022 B.A.S.S. National Championship.