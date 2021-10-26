 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
CVCC anglers record two top-10 finishes on Clemson Trail
0 Comments

CVCC anglers record two top-10 finishes on Clemson Trail

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Carson Eckard and Justin Eggers

Catawba Valley Community College anglers Carson Eckard, left, and Justin Eggers were the highest-placing Red Hawk team during the Clemson Fall Team Trail tournament this past Sunday on Lake Keowee in Oconee, S.C. The duo caught five bass weighing 11.04 pounds to finish fourth, missing the tournament victory by one-quarter pound.

 Photo courtesy of Catawba Valley Athletics

OCONEE, S.C. — The Catawba Valley Community College bass fishing team recorded a pair of top-10 finishes on Sunday during the Clemson Fall Team Trail tournament on Lake Keowee.

Red Hawk anglers Carson Eckard and Justin Eggers finished in fourth place at the event, missing the tournament victory by one-quarter pound. They caught five bass weighing 11.04 pounds.

Catawba Valley teammates Caleb Lonca and Grant Harris weren’t far behind, catching nearly 10 pounds of bass to finish in seventh place.

The Red Hawks had four teams compete at the tournament, including the tandem of Wes Smith and Cabe Mackey.

Catawba Valley’s Hunter Keller also competed at the event, recording a five-fish limit despite competing individually.

Next up for the Catawba Valley Community College bass fishing team is the North Carolina B.A.S.S. state qualifier, which takes place Nov. 21 on Lake Norman.

The top finishing team from the event qualifies for the 2022 B.A.S.S. National Championship.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

New York Giants season being ravaged by injury

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert