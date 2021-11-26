CVCC anglers participate in multiple events on Lake Norman

The collegiate tournament was won by North Carolina State’s Logan Anderson and Tyler Little.

“Although he doesn't fish for CVCC, I have to congratulate Logan Anderson from North Carolina State,” Mayo said. “We have hosted this qualifier for three years now, and Logan and his partner have won every year. He has represented North Carolina well in the last two national championships, and I wish him the best at the next one.”

The Red Hawks had strong performances at the tournament as well, including a runner-up finish from Lane Bailey and Justin Eggers. Catawba Valley teammates Carson Eckard and Hunter Keller finished in third place.

“Coming into the tournament me and Justin knew it would be tough but we kept our head down and grinded it out,” Bailey said.

All of the Red Hawk teams brought fish to the scales, and Mayo is proud of how her team did in not only competing, but participating in a wonderful charitable event.

“I am proud of our Red Hawks — not only for their performance on the water, but for volunteering to help with the weigh in for the high school event,” Mayo said.