CVCC anglers competing in BoatUS national championship

“When I went there in high school, I was new to bass fishing,” Bailey said. “I started bass fishing six years ago, and I didn’t know what I was doing. It’s totally different from the lakes around here. Now that I’ve been halfway across the country to fish, I think we’ll catch them. It’s just catching the right fish.”

“It is big water,” Mayo said of Lake Murray. “They’re going to see a bigger lake than they’ve ever seen in any college tournament yet. Navigationally it’ll be different for them. They’ve just got to have really good practices, focus and drill down where they are going to fish. You can’t fish the whole lake during this tournament. In practice each team will have to take a section of the lake and see what they can find out as far as size and numbers and see if they can get in a good pattern. Each night, we’ll meet and talk about what they found out that day. That’s going to be important at this tournament more than any tournament that we’ve had in the past because of the size of the lake.”