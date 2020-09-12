CVCC alum Wembi continues pro hoops journey in Estonia

Last season, Wembi averaged 10.4 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in 21 games for his Premier League team — KK Alkar.

The 6-foot-8, 224-pound post player earned Center of the Year honors from Eurobasket.com in its 2020 All-Croatian Premier League Awards and was also named Second Team All-League, was a member of the All-Imports Team and was also selected to the All-Defensive Team.

Now, Wembi will be playing a regular season for Tallinna Kalev that starts in October and continues through April. The postseason for the league takes place in April through May.

He will also be a part of a 15-team league as opposed to the 12-team league he played in during his time in Croatia.

“There will be more teams to play and a higher level of competition,” he said. “It’s totally different this year. I’m coming in with a mentally of dominating the whole league and country. I already dominated in Croatia and made a name for myself there, but now I need to dominate in another country and league. I need to prove that I can do what I did in Croatia again and more so I can solidify myself as a respected pro in Europe.”

Wembi departed on a flight Tuesday morning for Estonia, embarking on the next step in his professional basketball journey.

“The feeling is honestly super amazing,” he said. “To be able to play with a teammate like Brandis, who is not only someone I know, but is like a family member to me — that right there is exciting alone. The chemistry is already there because we train together. I ultimately just feel blessed and happy to have this opportunity knowing how hard I’ve worked for this dream of mine.”