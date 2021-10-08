CVCC alum Powell reaches pro basketball goal

After years of hard work and battling through the difficulties created by the COVID-19 pandemic, former Catawba Valley Community College men’s basketball player Matthew Powell has reached his lifelong goal of becoming a professional basketball player.
Powell recently signed with professional team Keila Korvpallikool in Estonia and will start competition on the basketball court this fall.
Playing professional basketball has always been a goal for Powell, who played men’s basketball for the Red Hawks from 2015-17.
“Growing up playing basketball every kids dream is to play in the NBA, but you never hear much about overseas basketball as an option as much,” Powell said. “The goal was to always play professionally, and my junior year of college is when I made up my mind and really set my intentions, energy and effort on playing professionally.”
After graduating with a Bachelor's of Science in Computer Science with a minor in Webmaster from Mars Hill University in May 2020, Powell’s basketball dream took a difficult turn due to the pandemic.
“It was basically the peak of COVID,” he said. “There weren’t a lot of opportunities for me to play basketball right away. I was at home for a year and a half just training and preparing for an opportunity.”
During the next 18 months, Powell worked out at his home in Charlotte, keeping in shape so he could be ready for his moment to continue playing the sport he loves.
“I was blessed to still have a basketball goal in my driveway, a set of dumbbells and some stretching bands,” Powell said. “I used all of that as creatively as I could along with running and conditioning drills in the back yard and around my neighborhood. My mentality was to keep working because I never knew when my time was coming. I just kept working day in and day out to improve each day. I will admit there were times I didn’t want to work out because I felt I wasn’t getting any closer to my goal.”
Powell’s hard work and perseverance eventually paid off when he was invited this past March by Charlotte company Immaculate Training to be a part of a tour team that was traveling to Estonia to compete on the basketball court.
“The great thing about the tour is that our game film and highlights are sent out to different coaches and clubs,” Powell said. “I had a couple of practices and an exhibition game and then (Keila Korvpallikool) offered me and signed me.”
After signing with Keila Korvpallikool, Powell impressed during training camp in Estonia, averaging 13.0 points and 4.0 rebounds per game while shooting 48 percent on 3-point field goals in three preseason games.
Powell is thankful for the opportunity to play professional basketball, and he’s even more thankful to his alma mater Catawba Valley Community College and head men’s basketball coach Bryan Garmroth for how they prepared him for the moment.
“Being at Catawba Valley Community College helped me tremendously,” he said. “CVCC is a family. I’ve always said that I wish CVCC was a four-year college or university. That’s how much I enjoyed my time there. I had my some of my CVCC family encouraging me on this journey. Playing for coach Garmroth taught me how to push myself beyond what I thought my limit was and to break down those walls mentally and physically. It taught me the importance of being a good teammate, playing hard and playing basketball the right way, which are things I’m forever grateful for and really helped mold me into the player and person I am today.”
Now with his lifelong dream achieved, Powell has set more goals for himself — none of which he believes are impossible.
“I want to win as many championships as I can and continue improve as a player,” he said. “I want to play in the best and top leagues in Europe and eventually play in the NBA. One thing I learned during this journey is to always believe in yourself and to chase your dreams with everything you have because attaining that dream is possible. It may take longer than you think and the journey may be different, but if it’s worth it you’ll do what needs to be done to make that dream become a reality.”