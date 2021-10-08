CVCC alum Powell reaches pro basketball goal

“Being at Catawba Valley Community College helped me tremendously,” he said. “CVCC is a family. I’ve always said that I wish CVCC was a four-year college or university. That’s how much I enjoyed my time there. I had my some of my CVCC family encouraging me on this journey. Playing for coach Garmroth taught me how to push myself beyond what I thought my limit was and to break down those walls mentally and physically. It taught me the importance of being a good teammate, playing hard and playing basketball the right way, which are things I’m forever grateful for and really helped mold me into the player and person I am today.”

Now with his lifelong dream achieved, Powell has set more goals for himself — none of which he believes are impossible.

“I want to win as many championships as I can and continue improve as a player,” he said. “I want to play in the best and top leagues in Europe and eventually play in the NBA. One thing I learned during this journey is to always believe in yourself and to chase your dreams with everything you have because attaining that dream is possible. It may take longer than you think and the journey may be different, but if it’s worth it you’ll do what needs to be done to make that dream become a reality.”