CVCC alum McDonald returns to Red Hawk coaching staff

A Red Springs native, McDonald also coached Catawba Valley's first National Player of the Year in outfielder Chandler Jenkins during the 2017 season.

McDonald also has experience coaching on the summer collegiate scene, serving as an associate head coach for the Statesville Owls in 2015, head coach for the Lenoir Oilers in 2016 and assistant coach for the Lexington County (South Carolina) Blowfish in 2017. As head coach of the Oilers, McDonald led the team to a 39-17 record and a Catawba Valley Collegiate League championship.

CVCC head baseball coach Paul Rozzelle is excited to have McDonald return to his staff.

“To say that we are excited about having Marshall back is an understatement,” Rozzelle said. “We feel really good about our staff with both Coach (Brian) Lackey and Coach (Kris) Harvey and the work that those guys have done for our student-athletes, but when you get the chance to add Marshall McDonald it’s special. Marshall has a passion for Catawba Valley, and he gets to bring all of the knowledge and experience of moving on to another level and being at the Division I and NAIA levels back with him to CVCC.

“We’re just very happy and excited to be able to add a guy with a ton of head coaching experience, especially at the summer ball level, back to our staff. He is going to pay big dividends in terms of the development of our student-athletes here at CVCC. We are happy to have him home.”