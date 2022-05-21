Crusaders hand LR two losses, eliminate Bears from NCAA tourney

TIGERVILLE, S.C. — Following a six-run win over North Greenville on Friday afternoon, the Lenoir-Rhyne baseball team fell to the Crusaders by an 8-4 final in the nightcap, setting up a winner-take-all contest on Saturday afternoon in the final game of the Southeast Regional #1 tournament at North Greenville’s Ashmore Park. In the end, the Bears capped a historic season with a 13-3 loss to the Crusaders to finish the double-elimination tournament.

Top-seeded North Greenville (48-9) advances to the best-of-three Super Regional round of the NCAA Division II tournament, which it will host next weekend against the winner of the Southeast Regional #2 tournament. Meanwhile, fourth-seeded LR completes the year at 46-13.

During Friday’s late game, the Crusaders outhit the Bears 12-9 and benefited from three errors by LR. Anthony Porrino hit a solo home run for the Bears and had two hits overall, as did Drew Yniesta. In addition, David Bell, Nick Clarno, Ethan Smith, Brayden Collett and Ryan Healy had one hit apiece for LR.

In Saturday’s contest, both teams scored two runs in the opening inning before North Greenville outscored the Bears 11-1 the rest of the way. The Crusaders scored three times in the bottom of the third before notching four runs in the fifth and four more in the eighth.

LR was outhit 11-9 on Saturday, and the Bears committed six errors. Clarno, Porrino, Luis Atiles and Hickory High alumnus Bryce Stober finished with two hits each, while Cole Laskowski had the remaining hit for LR.

The Bears made only the second NCAA tournament appearance in the 92-year history of their baseball program in 2022, qualifying for the first time since 2001. LR is now 3-4 all-time in NCAA tournament play.

Additionally, LR’s 48 wins this season surpassed their previous single-season record of 35 set in 2007.