CROWNING A CHAMPION: Lenoir-Rhyne tangles with Tusculum in SAC football title game

Additionally, L-R has won five consecutive home games against Tusculum since losing 48-19 on Oct. 4, 2008.

But none of that matters when it comes to today’s game. L-R is looking to win its third consecutive conference title, while Tusculum has the opportunity to knock off a team that has emerged victorious in 20 straight contests against SAC opponents, including a pair of NCAA Division II playoff wins.

L-R has dominated a number of statistical categories, including points per game (38.3 to 18), first downs (69 to 44), rushing yards (544 to 289), passing yards (720 to 561), takeaways (11 to five) and sacks (nine to three). Freshmen have stepped up in a big way for the Bears, but veterans have also shined.

Freshman running back Dwayne McGee enters the SAC title game with 89 carries for 446 yards and four touchdowns, while no other L-R ball carrier has more than 16 carries and only one other player — redshirt senior quarterback Grayson Willingham — has recorded a rushing TD for the Bears. Speaking of Willingham, after missing the season opener due to COVID protocols, he has completed 38 of 57 (66.7%) passes for 597 yards and four TDs in two games under center.