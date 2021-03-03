 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Crowder becomes second straight Cobra to receive weekly honor
0 comments

Crowder becomes second straight Cobra to receive weekly honor

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HUDSON — Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute men’s basketball player Jalen Crowder was recognized Monday as the National Junior College Athletic Association’s Region 10 Men’s Basketball Division I Player of the Week for games played last week. The sophomore 6-foot-3 guard averaged 29 points per game in two games last week, going 13-for-24 (54.2%) from beyond the 3-point line.

In last Friday’s 86-81 loss at Cape Fear, Crowder had 25 points, seven rebounds, two assists and two steals. He added 33 points, five boards, one assist and one steal in Saturday’s 87-79 victory over previously unbeaten Brunswick.

This week makes it back-to-back weeks that a Cobra has been named the Region 10 Men’s Basketball Division I Player of the Week. Fellow backcourt mate Demitri Dixon had the honor for the week of Feb. 15-21.

The Cobras are 6-2 (3-2 Region 10 Division I) on the season and will host Spartanburg Methodist tonight at 7 p.m.

Jalen Crowder

Crowder
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Djokovic wins record-extending ninth Australian Open

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cape Fear trips up Caldwell men
College

Cape Fear trips up Caldwell men

WILMINGTON — The Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute men’s basketball team lost a road game at Cape Fear Community College on F…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert