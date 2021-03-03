Crowder becomes second straight Cobra to receive weekly honor

HUDSON — Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute men’s basketball player Jalen Crowder was recognized Monday as the National Junior College Athletic Association’s Region 10 Men’s Basketball Division I Player of the Week for games played last week. The sophomore 6-foot-3 guard averaged 29 points per game in two games last week, going 13-for-24 (54.2%) from beyond the 3-point line.

In last Friday’s 86-81 loss at Cape Fear, Crowder had 25 points, seven rebounds, two assists and two steals. He added 33 points, five boards, one assist and one steal in Saturday’s 87-79 victory over previously unbeaten Brunswick.

This week makes it back-to-back weeks that a Cobra has been named the Region 10 Men’s Basketball Division I Player of the Week. Fellow backcourt mate Demitri Dixon had the honor for the week of Feb. 15-21.

The Cobras are 6-2 (3-2 Region 10 Division I) on the season and will host Spartanburg Methodist tonight at 7 p.m.