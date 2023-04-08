For only the second time since the beginning of the 21st century, the Lenoir-Rhyne baseball team has won 30 games in back-to-back seasons. The Bears previously did so in 2001 and 2002, and after earning a program-record 46 wins a year ago, this past Tuesday’s 5-3 victory over top-ranked North Greenville moved LR to 30-8 this spring.

I was in attendance for the Bears’ 30th win, which was their eighth in a row and their 17th in 22 tries at Durham Field, where they play their home games. On the other side, the Crusaders suffered their third consecutive loss, although they have since won four straight to improve to 35-5.

There are many impressive things about LR baseball in 2023, but one of the most fascinating aspects of this year’s run has been the contributions by players from the Hickory Daily Record‘s coverage area spanning Catawba, Caldwell and Alexander counties. And four of those players — Hickory High alumnus Bryce Stober, Maiden High graduate Spencer Floyd, Hickory Christian Academy alum Andy Cook and former St. Stephens High standout Gavin Marley — saw action during Tuesday’s contest.

LR was scheduled to host a doubleheader against South Atlantic Conference foe Tusculum on Saturday before playing a single game against the Pioneers on Monday at 3 p.m. and hosting another SAC member, Lincoln Memorial, in a nonconference contest on Tuesday at 4 p.m. Listed below are this season’s numbers for Stober, Floyd, Cook, Marley and former Bandys High star Andrew Patrick — the latter of whom previously played at Catawba Valley Community College — entering Saturday’s twin bill.

By the way, freshman pitcher Cade Miller (Alexander High alum), redshirt junior pitcher William Stewart (Hickory High and Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute alum) and redshirt freshman pitcher Davis Hall (Hickory High alum) are the other area players on the Bears’ roster. Since they’ve all seen little or no game action this season, the rest of this column will focus on the aforementioned quintet, but I wanted to give them a mention anyway.

Bryce Stober, Redshirt Junior Catcher/Corner Outfielder

Stober’s .356 batting average is second on the team, and he’s also second in hits (47), tied for fourth in RBIs (30) and has a team-high 16 stolen bases in 19 attempts. The 5-foot-10, 170-pounder has also scored 29 runs in 37 games (all starts), notching four doubles, a home run and a triple.

Spencer Floyd, Sophomore Pitcher

Floyd has made 12 appearances out of the Bears’ bullpen, totaling 11 1/3 innings. The 6-1, 170-pound right-hander has 16 strikeouts against seven walks, and he also has a 1-0 record and a save while allowing just three extra-base hits, all doubles.

Gavin Marley, Sophomore Pitcher

Marley has a sparkling 1.08 ERA in 14 relief appearances, striking out 21 and issuing nine walks in 16 2/3 innings. The 6-1, 170-pound righty has a 2-0 record and two saves to go with only seven hits allowed, including five singles.

Andy Cook, Redshirt Junior Pitcher

Cook has been used 10 times as a reliever and four times as a starter, totaling 27 1/3 innings in all. Furthermore, the 6-4, 200-pound left-hander boasts a 3.29 ERA to go with a 3-1 record and 30 strikeouts against 14 walks.

Andrew Patrick, Redshirt Senior Pitcher

Patrick is 4-1 in nine starts, with his four wins tying redshirt junior Joshua Lanham for second on the team. In addition, the 6-3, 210-pound righty has a 2.64 ERA and 58 strikeouts against 17 walks in 47 2/3 innings.