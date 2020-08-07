COLLEGE SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Lenoir-Rhyne volleyball player Taylor Walton

Lenoir-Rhyne also has a new head coach in Shannon Hudson, who spent the past 11 years at nearby Catawba Valley Community College. After posting a record of 348-76 while leading the Red Hawks to six National Junior College Athletic Association National Tournament appearances, Hudson will look to continue her success as the ninth head coach in the history of the Bears’ volleyball program.

Perhaps Hudson will give Walton extended playing time as Lenoir-Rhyne tries to return to the NCAA Division II playoffs for the first time since 2015, when the Bears finished 25-8 and reached the regional finals. Regardless, she will certainly look to her and the other seniors for leadership on and off the court.

Walton’s best outing last season came in a thrilling five-set home win over Lincoln Memorial on Sept. 15, 2019, when she finished with season highs in kills (7) and digs (5) while also registering a block. Meanwhile, her career-best performance came in a three-set road victory over Mount Olive on Sept. 8, 2018, when she led the Bears in kills (11) and tied for the team high in blocks (4) while also tallying a dig and an ace.