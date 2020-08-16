COLLEGE SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Lenoir-Rhyne volleyball player Taylor Prall

TAYLOR PRALL
HEIGHT: 6-feet
JERSEY NUMBER: 4
AGE: 21
HOMETOWN: Tipp City, Ohio
HIGH SCHOOL: Tippecanoe (Ohio)
When a person thinks of the Lenoir-Rhyne volleyball team, Taylor Prall is probably one of the first players to come to mind. The most experienced member of the Bears’ roster for the upcoming season, Prall has played in all 85 of the squad’s matches over the past three years.
Lenoir-Rhyne has won 43 of those matches, and Prall has been a major difference maker since she stepped on campus. After being named the South Atlantic Conference Freshman of the Year in 2017, she was a member of the All-SAC honorable mention list as a sophomore before landing on the All-SAC first team a year ago while also earning American Volleyball Coaches Association All-Region and Honorable Mention All-American honors.
After registering 255 kills as a freshman, Prall upped her kills total to 287 in 2018 to finish in the top 10 among conference players. Last season, she registered 404 kills to lead the SAC, with her output also representing the 10th-highest number of single-season kills in Lenoir-Rhyne history. Additionally, last year’s average of 3.88 kills per set ranks fifth in program history.
Prall’s career high in kills was 30 in a four-set home win over Mars Hill on Sept. 24, 2019, and she has recorded 10 or more kills 51 times in her college career. She has also reached double digits in digs on 32 occasions, including a career-best 22 digs in the aforementioned match against Mars Hill last September, and has a total of 698 digs in three seasons.
Prall also has 96 blocks over the last three seasons, finishing with 37 in 2017, 38 in 2018 and 21 a season ago. Add in 48 career aces to go with 46 assists, and it’s clear that she is a player who can do a little bit of everything on the court.
Although the talented outside hitter recently had her senior campaign pushed back to the spring of 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she will still have one more season to fill up the stat sheet. Prall is one of five seniors on Lenoir-Rhyne’s roster, and she will play for a new head coach after longtime Catawba Valley Community College coach Shannon Hudson was hired to replace Dave Markland in January.
Hudson is used to winning, having earned victories in 78.2% of her over 420 matches as the head coach at CVCC. She is the winningest coach in Red Hawks history with 348 wins, and now she will look to continue her success at another nearby college.
With a roster that includes Prall and four other seniors, Lenoir-Rhyne appears primed to be one of the top teams in the SAC during the forthcoming season. The Bears finished seventh in the conference in 2019, but they will try to finish much higher in the standings when play resumes next spring.
