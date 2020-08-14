COLLEGE SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Lenoir-Rhyne volleyball player Rachel Bewick

As a sophomore in 2018, Bewick had 109 digs in 75 sets. Additionally, she had 11 assists, 10 aces and two kills. On Oct. 5, 2018, she registered a career-high 18 digs in a five-set road loss to Carson-Newman, one of 23 times she has tallied double-digit digs in her two years at Lenoir-Rhyne.

Bewick’s top performance in terms of assists came when she recorded five in a five-set home victory over Lincoln Memorial on Sept. 15, 2019, while she notched a career-high three aces in a three-set home win over Newberry the following month. Lenoir-Rhyne won 17 matches during her sophomore season and 16 during her junior campaign, posting a combined record of 33-26 over the two-year span.

During the upcoming season, Bewick will play for a new head coach. In January, Shannon Hudson was hired as the ninth volleyball coach in school history after a fruitful 11-year tenure as the head coach at nearby Catawba Valley Community College.

Like the Bears, CVCC has established itself as a nationally recognized squad in recent years. The Red Hawks were nationally ranked in 10 of Hudson’s 11 seasons at the helm, posting an overall record of 348-76 while making six appearances in the National Junior College Athletic Association National Tournament.