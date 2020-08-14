COLLEGE SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Lenoir-Rhyne volleyball player Rachel Bewick

RACHEL BEWICK
HEIGHT: 5-foot-2
JERSEY NUMBER: 10
AGE: 21
HOMETOWN: Greenville (North Carolina)
HIGH SCHOOL: D.H. Conley
Since transferring from the University of North Carolina at Asheville, where she originally planned to play collegiate soccer, Rachel Bewick has been a mainstay in the Lenoir-Rhyne volleyball team’s rotation. She has appeared in 57 of the Bears’ 59 matches during that time, making 27 starts and playing in a total of 175 sets.
Now a senior defensive specialist for Lenoir-Rhyne, Bewick will look to make major contributions for the third straight season when the Bears take the court in the spring of 2021. She had 307 digs a year ago to rank second on the squad, and she also dished out 46 assists.
Bewick also totaled 13 aces in 2019 to go with two kills and the first block of her college career. Her 100 sets played represented the third-highest mark among Lenoir-Rhyne players, behind only libero Ashley Hawkins (107) and outside hitter Taylor Prall (104).
As a sophomore in 2018, Bewick had 109 digs in 75 sets. Additionally, she had 11 assists, 10 aces and two kills. On Oct. 5, 2018, she registered a career-high 18 digs in a five-set road loss to Carson-Newman, one of 23 times she has tallied double-digit digs in her two years at Lenoir-Rhyne.
Bewick’s top performance in terms of assists came when she recorded five in a five-set home victory over Lincoln Memorial on Sept. 15, 2019, while she notched a career-high three aces in a three-set home win over Newberry the following month. Lenoir-Rhyne won 17 matches during her sophomore season and 16 during her junior campaign, posting a combined record of 33-26 over the two-year span.
During the upcoming season, Bewick will play for a new head coach. In January, Shannon Hudson was hired as the ninth volleyball coach in school history after a fruitful 11-year tenure as the head coach at nearby Catawba Valley Community College.
Like the Bears, CVCC has established itself as a nationally recognized squad in recent years. The Red Hawks were nationally ranked in 10 of Hudson’s 11 seasons at the helm, posting an overall record of 348-76 while making six appearances in the National Junior College Athletic Association National Tournament.
Bewick will turn 22 prior to her senior season, making her one of the oldest players on Lenoir-Rhyne’s roster. Therefore, Hudson will look to her for not only production on the court, but leadership on and off it. After all, Bewick is one of only three defensive specialists for the Bears, and she’s their only senior at that position.
Although the NCAA Division II playoffs won’t be held during the upcoming season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Lenoir-Rhyne still has the necessary pieces to contend in the South Atlantic Conference. The Bears finished 11-11 in SAC play a season ago and they were 11-9 in 2018, with Bewick playing a huge part in their success.
When spring arrives, Bewick will have the opportunity to end her college career with another standout season.
Josh McKinney is the sports editor for the Hickory Daily Record.
