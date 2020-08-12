COLLEGE SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Lenoir-Rhyne volleyball player Maggie Bogart

Furthermore, Bogart had a career-high five blocks in a five-set home victory over American International on Sept. 1, 2017, while her only multi-ace performance came in a three-set home win over Tusculum on Sept. 15, 2017. Now she’s awaiting the start of the 2020 season, which will now be held during the spring of 2021 after the South Atlantic Conference announced the suspension of the season last week.

At the helm of Lenoir-Rhyne during the upcoming season will be first-year head coach Shannon Hudson, who previously coached at nearby Catawba Valley Community College. In 11 seasons as the Red Hawks’ head coach, Hudson posted a combined record of 348-76 while helping lead CVCC to six appearances in the National Junior College Athletic Association National Tournament.

No one knows exactly what Hudson’s rotation will look like next spring, but with Bogart representing one of the oldest players on the roster, she could very well find herself with increased playing time. The Bears have finished with respective overall records of 17-11 and 16-15 over the past two seasons, while they are 22-20 in SAC play over that same span.

In order to make it three straight winning seasons and eight since 2011, Lenoir-Rhyne’s seniors will have to provide guidance to the younger players. Bogart is one of those seniors, and regardless of how much or how little she plays, a team can’t have enough experienced leadership.

Josh McKinney is the sports editor for the Hickory Daily Record.

