COLLEGE SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Lenoir-Rhyne volleyball player Maggie Bogart

MAGGIE BOGART
HEIGHT: 6-feet
JERSEY NUMBER: 11
AGE: 21
HOMETOWN: Shawnee, Kansas
HIGH SCHOOL: Mill Valley (Kansas)
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Although she didn’t appear in any matches last season, Lenoir-Rhyne’s Maggie Bogart is an experienced college volleyball player. Bogart played in 30 matches during her first two seasons with the Bears, and she’s one of five seniors on the team’s roster for the 2020 season.
Listed as a setter/right side hitter on Lenoir-Rhyne’s roster, Bogart played in 22 matches as a freshman, including 14 starts. She registered 177 assists to rank fourth on the squad, and she also had 89 digs, 72 kills and eight aces.
Bogart also appeared in eight matches (one start) during her sophomore campaign, notching 10 kills, nine digs and one ace. In terms of blocks, she had 22 in 2017 and three in 2018 for a career total of 25 entering her senior season.
Bogart tallied a career-high 10 kills twice during her freshman season, first in a three-set home win over Francis Marion on Oct. 13, 2017, and again in a five-set home loss to Newberry on Nov. 10, 2017. She also recorded career bests in assists (30) and digs (21) in a four-set road loss to Mars Hill on Nov. 7, 2017.
Furthermore, Bogart had a career-high five blocks in a five-set home victory over American International on Sept. 1, 2017, while her only multi-ace performance came in a three-set home win over Tusculum on Sept. 15, 2017. Now she’s awaiting the start of the 2020 season, which will now be held during the spring of 2021 after the South Atlantic Conference announced the suspension of the season last week.
At the helm of Lenoir-Rhyne during the upcoming season will be first-year head coach Shannon Hudson, who previously coached at nearby Catawba Valley Community College. In 11 seasons as the Red Hawks’ head coach, Hudson posted a combined record of 348-76 while helping lead CVCC to six appearances in the National Junior College Athletic Association National Tournament.
No one knows exactly what Hudson’s rotation will look like next spring, but with Bogart representing one of the oldest players on the roster, she could very well find herself with increased playing time. The Bears have finished with respective overall records of 17-11 and 16-15 over the past two seasons, while they are 22-20 in SAC play over that same span.
In order to make it three straight winning seasons and eight since 2011, Lenoir-Rhyne’s seniors will have to provide guidance to the younger players. Bogart is one of those seniors, and regardless of how much or how little she plays, a team can’t have enough experienced leadership.
Josh McKinney is the sports editor for the Hickory Daily Record.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!