COLLEGE SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Lenoir-Rhyne volleyball player Madison Asher

A four-time all-conference selection and three-time all-region performer in high school, Asher has continued to be a top player on her team over her first three years with the Bears. Lenoir-Rhyne was 10-16 overall and 6-14 in SAC play during the 2017 season, but rebounded with back-to-back winning seasons in 2018 and 2019. The Bears finished 17-11 overall and 11-9 in SAC action two years ago before going 16-15 overall and 11-11 in SAC competition last season.

Last season, Asher had a season-high eight kills in a four-set neutral-site loss to South Carolina Aiken on Oct. 12, 2019. A week later, she totaled a season-best seven blocks in a four-set road victory over Newberry.

Asher has also been an accomplished digger during her time at Lenoir-Rhyne, compiling 123 digs thus far after registering 26 as a freshman, 63 as a sophomore and 34 as a junior. She tallied a season-high five digs on Oct. 12, 2019 — the same day the Bears suffered the aforementioned loss to S.C. Aiken — in Lenoir-Rhyne’s three-set neutral-site win over Georgia College.