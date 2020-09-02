COLLEGE SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Lenoir-Rhyne soccer midfielder Victor Cascon

VICTOR CASCON
HEIGHT: 5-foot-9
WEIGHT: 165 pounds
JERSEY NUMBER: 10
AGE: 22
HOMETOWN: Salamanca, Spain
HIGH SCHOOL: Montessori (Spain)
Since arriving at Lenoir-Rhyne in 2017, midfielder Victor Cascon has been one of the top performers for the Bears’ men’s soccer team. When he begins his senior season in the spring of 2021, Cascon will look to cap his college career with another standout campaign.
Cascon has played in 50 of Lenoir-Rhyne’s 51 matches over the past three seasons, starting every time. An All-South Atlantic Conference first team selection each of his first two years, he finished with four goals and three assists as a freshman before recording 10 goals and three assists during his sophomore season.
Cascon was also a Division II Conference Commissioner's Association Southeast All-Region and North Carolina Collegiate Sports Information Association first team performer as a sophomore, and last year he scored seven goals to go with one assist as he continued his strong play on the pitch. He has led the Bears in goals over the last two seasons, while his assist totals in 2017 and 2018 were tied for the team lead.
The talented Spaniard has logged a total of 4,101 minutes during his time at Lenoir-Rhyne, an average of 1,367 minutes per season. Six of his goals have been game-winners, and he has taken 111 shots, including 36 shots on goal.
After finishing 10-4-3 overall and 6-2-2 in SAC play in 2017, the Bears went 11-6 and 7-3 the following season before dipping to 7-9-1 and 4-5-1 a year ago. Lenoir-Rhyne had a younger squad last season, though, as just two seniors were on its 2019 roster after graduating nine players from the previous year’s team.
This season, Cascon is joined by seven other seniors for a group that will be looking to win the first outright conference title in program history. Lenoir-Rhyne shared the 2018 SAC regular-season championship with Queens, but had never finished better than second prior to that.
Jack Winter returns for his fifth season as the Bears’ head coach, with last year representing his only losing season at the helm. Nevertheless, Lenoir-Rhyne upset a pair of highly-ranked teams last September, beating No. 9 Barry 1-0 in overtime on Sept. 14, 2019, before knocking off No. 2 Young Harris 1-0 less than two weeks later. The first victory came at home, while the second was one of three road wins for the Bears a season ago.
Lenoir-Rhyne also surpassed 300 all-time wins last season, doing so in the men’s soccer team’s 36th year of existence. The Bears have posted at least a .500 record 21 times, including 16 winning seasons.
Another productive season from Cascon would go a long way toward returning Lenoir-Rhyne to its winning ways of the past. The Bears lost their final four contests, marking their longest single-season losing streak since dropping four straight during the 2010 season.
Come springtime, Lenoir-Rhyne will be hungry for victories. And Cascon will be right at the forefront of what the Bears try to do on offense.
Josh McKinney is the sports editor for the Hickory Daily Record.
