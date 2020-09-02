COLLEGE SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Lenoir-Rhyne soccer midfielder Victor Cascon

The talented Spaniard has logged a total of 4,101 minutes during his time at Lenoir-Rhyne, an average of 1,367 minutes per season. Six of his goals have been game-winners, and he has taken 111 shots, including 36 shots on goal.

After finishing 10-4-3 overall and 6-2-2 in SAC play in 2017, the Bears went 11-6 and 7-3 the following season before dipping to 7-9-1 and 4-5-1 a year ago. Lenoir-Rhyne had a younger squad last season, though, as just two seniors were on its 2019 roster after graduating nine players from the previous year’s team.

This season, Cascon is joined by seven other seniors for a group that will be looking to win the first outright conference title in program history. Lenoir-Rhyne shared the 2018 SAC regular-season championship with Queens, but had never finished better than second prior to that.

Jack Winter returns for his fifth season as the Bears’ head coach, with last year representing his only losing season at the helm. Nevertheless, Lenoir-Rhyne upset a pair of highly-ranked teams last September, beating No. 9 Barry 1-0 in overtime on Sept. 14, 2019, before knocking off No. 2 Young Harris 1-0 less than two weeks later. The first victory came at home, while the second was one of three road wins for the Bears a season ago.