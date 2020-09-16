COLLEGE SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Lenoir-Rhyne soccer midfielder Sirk Kisch

Lenoir-Rhyne finished 7-9-1 overall and 4-5-1 in SAC play last season, and the Bears will play a conference-only schedule when the season kicks off in the spring of 2021. The 2020 campaign was suspended to next spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the NCAA Division II playoffs were also canceled for the upcoming season.

Nevertheless, the Bears have plenty to play for when they return to the field. Prior to last season, they had finished third or better in the SAC each of the previous three years, even tying Queens for first place in the conference during the 2018 season.

Before the 2018 season, Lenoir-Rhyne had never finished at the top of the conference standings since beginning league play in 1989. Overall, the Bears have collected over 300 victories since establishing a men’s soccer program in 1984, including 16 winning seasons and five seasons where they recorded a .500 record.

As a matter of fact, last year marked the Bears’ first losing season since posting three consecutive losing campaigns from 2011-13. And current head coach Jack Winter, who was promoted to that position in 2016 after previously serving as an assistant, had led Lenoir-Rhyne to a combined record of 33-15-6 and a pair of NCAA playoff appearances in his first three seasons at the helm before finishing under .500 in 2019.