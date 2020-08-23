COLLEGE SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Lenoir-Rhyne soccer midfielder Madi Kyle

MADI KYLE
HEIGHT: 5-foot-7
JERSEY NUMBER: 25
AGE: 22
HOMETOWN: High Point
HIGH SCHOOL: Wesleyan Christian Academy
Madi Kyle began her college career at Campbell University in Buies Creek, but transferred to Lenoir-Rhyne before the 2017 season. During her first year with the Bears’ women’s soccer team, she played in 14 matches (4 starts). After playing in 17 matches (15 starts) the following season, she appeared in all 19 contests (7 starts) in 2019.
Despite seeing limited action as a freshman, Kyle scored twice and dished out two assists while taking 11 shots, including seven shots on goal. She didn’t score during her sophomore season, but bounced back with career highs in goals (4), assists (4), shots (11) and shots on goal (8) last fall.
Kyle actually played less in 2019 than she did the year prior, but was productive when she was on the field. Lenoir-Rhyne was 6-0 when she recorded a goal or an assist, and she did both on two occasions — in an 8-0 home win over USC Aiken on Sept. 7, 2019, and a 4-0 home victory over Tusculum two weeks later.
One of four players on the Bears’ 2019 roster to finish with at least four goals and four assists — Aqsa Mushtaq (13 goals, 4 assists), Hannah Van Eerden (12 goals, five assists) and Allie Zueger (4 goals, 5 assists) were the others — Kyle and Zueger are the only ones back for the upcoming season. In fact, of the 54 goals and 33 assists supplied by Lenoir-Rhyne players a season ago, 35 goals and 15 assists were lost to graduation.
Furthermore, of the Bears’ returning players, only Kyle and Zueger along with sophomore Neve Duston scored multiple goals. And only that trio plus seniors Aleisha Cruwys and Amanda MacFarlane registered at least two assists.
Due to Lenoir-Rhyne’s roster turnover, it will be important for Kyle and the other seniors to provide leadership and increased contributions when the season begins in the spring of 2021. The COVID-19 pandemic recently forced the NCAA to postpone all fall sports at the Division II level to next spring.
Although the Bears won’t be able to qualify for the NCAA playoffs due to the cancellation of national tournaments, they will still have the opportunity to contend for a South Atlantic Conference regular-season championship during the upcoming season. They won their first SAC title since 2016 last fall while posting their 12th straight winning season, the last five under current head coach Gary Higgins.
Lenoir-Rhyne has reached double digits in victories every year since 2008, and while playing a conference-only schedule figures to end that streak, another winning season seems likely for a talented bunch that includes six seniors. When 2021 arrives, the Bears will certainly take whatever production Kyle and the remaining seniors can give them.
