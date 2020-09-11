COLLEGE SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Lenoir-Rhyne soccer midfielder Benjamin Gnieser

Gnieser also took a shot against Mars Hill, and he recorded a season-high three shots in a 1-0 home loss to Lander on Oct. 26, 2019. Additionally, he added one shot apiece in a 4-0 home win over Lees-McRae, a 4-2 road victory over Carson-Newman and a 4-2 home loss to Coker.

Lenoir-Rhyne finished 7-9-1 overall and 4-5-1 in South Atlantic Conference play in 2019, dropping its final four contests of the season as it posted a losing overall record for the first time since 2014 and a losing conference record for the first time since 2013. The Bears will play a conference-only schedule during the upcoming season, and given their success in SAC play under current head coach Jack Winter — they have gone a combined 24-13-4 in his four years at the helm — they have a good chance to finish in the top three in the conference standings for the fourth time in five seasons when play resumes.

The Bears have finished below .500 just three times in the past 15 years, giving them 21 seasons with wins in at least half of their matches since their inaugural season in 1984. And they haven’t posted back-to-back losing seasons since four straight losing campaigns from 2001-04, so they should be expected to bounce back next spring.