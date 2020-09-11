COLLEGE SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Lenoir-Rhyne soccer midfielder Benjamin Gnieser

BENJAMIN GNIESER
HEIGHT: 6-foot-1
WEIGHT: 155 pounds
JERSEY NUMBER: 2
AGE: 24
HOMETOWN: Lobau, Germany
HIGH SCHOOL: Geschwister-Scholl-Gymnaisum (Germany)
Experience is always an important factor for any athletic team, and the Lenoir-Rhyne men’s soccer squad has a good amount of veterans on its 2020 roster. Although the season won’t be played until the spring of 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, when it does kick off, the Bears will be led by 12 upperclassmen including eight seniors.
Benjamin Gnieser is one of those seniors, and at 24 years old, he’s a bit older than the typical senior. Previously a student in his native Germany, he is now pursuing his master’s degree at Lenoir-Rhyne, and he made his debut for the Bears on the pitch last year.
Gnieser started all 17 matches for Lenoir-Rhyne a season ago, playing a total of 1,393 minutes and registering two assists to go with seven shots, including three shots on goal. Both of his assists came in a 3-1 home victory over Mars Hill on Sept. 18, 2019, with one coming on a Javier Madrono goal and the other leading to a goal from Victor Cascon.
Gnieser also took a shot against Mars Hill, and he recorded a season-high three shots in a 1-0 home loss to Lander on Oct. 26, 2019. Additionally, he added one shot apiece in a 4-0 home win over Lees-McRae, a 4-2 road victory over Carson-Newman and a 4-2 home loss to Coker.
Lenoir-Rhyne finished 7-9-1 overall and 4-5-1 in South Atlantic Conference play in 2019, dropping its final four contests of the season as it posted a losing overall record for the first time since 2014 and a losing conference record for the first time since 2013. The Bears will play a conference-only schedule during the upcoming season, and given their success in SAC play under current head coach Jack Winter — they have gone a combined 24-13-4 in his four years at the helm — they have a good chance to finish in the top three in the conference standings for the fourth time in five seasons when play resumes.
The Bears have finished below .500 just three times in the past 15 years, giving them 21 seasons with wins in at least half of their matches since their inaugural season in 1984. And they haven’t posted back-to-back losing seasons since four straight losing campaigns from 2001-04, so they should be expected to bounce back next spring.
Lenoir-Rhyne also graduated just two seniors from last year’s team, meaning that it will return the bulk of its players. Gnieser was one of only four seniors on this season’s roster to appear in every match in 2019, joining Cascon, Andres Ruiz and David Sdzuy — a midfielder, forward and defender, respectively.
That group should be at the forefront of what the Bears try to do next spring. However many minutes the aforementioned quartet and the remaining four seniors end up playing, their teammates will surely look to them for leadership and production during the 37th season in program history.
Josh McKinney is the sports editor for the Hickory Daily Record.
