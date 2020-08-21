COLLEGE SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Lenoir-Rhyne soccer midfielder Amanda MacFarlane

Given that midfielders serve as the bridge between the defense and offense, they are among the most important players on any soccer team. In addition to her defensive prowess, MacFarlane also had two assists a season ago while taking 17 shots, including five shots on goal.

MacFarlane’s assists, which were the first two assists of her college career, came in Lenoir-Rhyne’s first two matches of the 2019 season. The Bears defeated Lees-McRae 6-1 at home in last year’s season opener before clobbering USC Aiken 8-0 in another home contest two days later.

Lenoir-Rhyne went on to win each of its first nine contests, setting a program record for consecutive victories to start a season. The Bears climbed as high as No. 8 in the country among NCAA Division II teams, and finished with their best winning percentage (78.9) since posting a 16-2-2 record (85.0 winning percentage) in 2012.

The Bears enter the 2020 season, which will actually be held in the spring of 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, having posted 12 straight winning seasons. The last five have come under Gary Higgins, who is 62-24-7 as the head coach at Lenoir-Rhyne.