COLLEGE SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Lenoir-Rhyne soccer midfielder Amanda MacFarlane

AMANDA MACFARLANE
HEIGHT: 5-foot-6
JERSEY NUMBER: 16
AGE: 21
HOMETOWN: Jacksonville (North Carolina)
HIGH SCHOOL: Northside (Jacksonville, N.C.)
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
During her time as a prep soccer player, Amanda MacFarlane was an all-region and all-conference performer at Northside High in Jacksonville, North Carolina. According to MaxPreps.com, she scored 33 goals and dished out nine assists during her three seasons as a member of the Monarchs’ varsity girls soccer team.
MacFarlane played forward in high school, but switched to midfielder upon her arrival at Lenoir-Rhyne, where she has helped the Bears’ women’s soccer squad post three consecutive winning seasons. Lenoir-Rhyne is 37-15-3 over the past three years, including a 21-8-1 mark in South Atlantic Conference play.
After playing sparingly during her freshman season, MacFarlane played in 13 games (five starts) in 2018. As a junior last fall, she played in all 19 games (18 starts), logging 1,377 minutes of action while helping the Bears allow just 15 goals all season.
Given that midfielders serve as the bridge between the defense and offense, they are among the most important players on any soccer team. In addition to her defensive prowess, MacFarlane also had two assists a season ago while taking 17 shots, including five shots on goal.
MacFarlane’s assists, which were the first two assists of her college career, came in Lenoir-Rhyne’s first two matches of the 2019 season. The Bears defeated Lees-McRae 6-1 at home in last year’s season opener before clobbering USC Aiken 8-0 in another home contest two days later.
Lenoir-Rhyne went on to win each of its first nine contests, setting a program record for consecutive victories to start a season. The Bears climbed as high as No. 8 in the country among NCAA Division II teams, and finished with their best winning percentage (78.9) since posting a 16-2-2 record (85.0 winning percentage) in 2012.
The Bears enter the 2020 season, which will actually be held in the spring of 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, having posted 12 straight winning seasons. The last five have come under Gary Higgins, who is 62-24-7 as the head coach at Lenoir-Rhyne.
Previously an assistant coach at Tusculum, Higgins graduated from Lenoir-Rhyne in 2010 with a bachelor’s degree in health and exercise science before earning his master’s degree in liberal arts the following year while serving as an assistant coach for the Bears’ men’s soccer squad. He was also a standout soccer player during his four years as an undergraduate at Lenoir-Rhyne, earning all-region and All-SAC honors on two occasions.
Higgins has been a solid coach for the Bears, and MacFarlane and her teammates have flourished under his leadership. Lenoir-Rhyne qualified for the NCAA playoffs last year for the first time since 2016, and while the Bears won’t be able to do so this year after the recent announcement that national tournaments will not be played during the upcoming season, a second straight SAC regular-season championship is still well within their grasp.
MacFarland is an important piece of the puzzle for the Bears, who have won 13 consecutive regular-season home contests dating back to 2018. If she continues her strong play, it could go a long way toward helping Lenoir-Rhyne enjoy another productive season on the pitch.
Josh McKinney is the sports editor for the Hickory Daily Record.
