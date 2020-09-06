COLLEGE SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Lenoir-Rhyne soccer forward Marcus Chapman

Chapman played in a career-high three matches as a sophomore, recording two shots. Last year he took part in two contests and took one shot, while he also played in two matches as a freshman but didn’t take any shots. Nonetheless, he was an all-conference honoree during his time at North Mecklenburg High School in Huntersville, lettering in soccer for the Vikings.

Since Chapman joined Lenoir-Rhyne’s soccer squad, the Bears have posted an overall combined record of 28-19-4 and a 17-10-3 mark in South Atlantic Conference play. They collected their first SAC regular-season championship in 2018, sharing the title with Queens, and advanced to the NCAA Division II playoffs during Chapman’s freshman season in 2017.

Last season, the Bears earned the 300th win in program history, doing so in their 36th season. Head coach Jack Winter, who enters his fifth season at the helm next spring, suffered his first losing season at Lenoir-Rhyne, but still boasts the second-best winning percentage among Bears coaches at 61.3.

Winter has led Lenoir-Rhyne to 40 victories thus far, an average of 10 wins per season. Another season with double-digit wins isn’t likely given the fact that the Bears will play a conference-only schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but they certainly have an experienced group that has a chance to win a large portion of its contests.

While his minutes have been limited thus far, Chapman heads into his fourth year as a member of Lenoir-Rhyne’s soccer program, so he knows plenty about the college game. Whatever his specific on-field role ends up being, he and the Bears’ seven other seniors will be looked to for leadership and steady contributions come springtime.

Josh McKinney is the sports editor for the Hickory Daily Record.

